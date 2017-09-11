Judge to hear arguments to dismiss voter law challenge

A New Hampshire judge is going to hear arguments against an effort to stop a new voter law from taking effect.
Lawyers representing the state say lawsuits from the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women voters have failed to show an "actual or imminent" injury from the law, which Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed in July.
The law requires voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election to provide proof that they intend to stay. The lawsuits say the law presents confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting. They say it violates the state constitution.
A hearing has been scheduled before a judge in Nashua on Monday.
