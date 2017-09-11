National Politics

NY communities to receive $220M for emergency preparedness

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 12:18 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Communities throughout New York state will share more than $220 million in new federal funding for counterterrorism efforts and emergency preparedness.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Thursday. He says the money is "essential" to local efforts to plan and deal with emergencies, both natural and man-made.

Most of the money will go to New York City, with other sizeable amounts for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and downstate communities including Westchester County, Long Island. The remainder will be split among upstate counties.

The grants come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will support local emergency planning and training as well as equipment purchases for first responders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video