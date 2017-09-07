National Politics

DNC chairman Tom Perez named senior fellow at Brown

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 2:10 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, will join his alma mater, Brown University, as a senior fellow at the school's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

The school announced on Wednesday that Perez will lead a study group called "Governance and Leadership in Challenging Times" that will host discussions featuring guests from both major political parties.

Perez says he hopes to inspire students to pursue careers in public service.

Perez graduated from the university in 1983.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video