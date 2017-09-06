National Politics

Governor declares state of emergency in S Carolina from Irma

BY SEANNA ADCOX Associated Press

September 06, 2017 12:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina to help prepare for a possible strike early next week from Hurricane Irma.

McMaster made the declaration Wednesday after the National Hurricane Center's forecast on Irma's track shifted east, putting the prospect of a major hurricane just off the coast of Florida about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away from Charleston by Monday morning.

The declaration allows the state to begin certain preparations for an emergency and allows McMaster to use the National Guard if necessary.

South Carolina evacuated much of its coast in October when Hurricane Matthew skirted the shoreline before coming ashore just north of Charleston.

The last major hurricane to hit South Carolina was Hugo in September 1989 with winds of 135 mph (215 kph).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video