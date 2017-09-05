Groups in NY seek legal challenge of Trump DACA rollback

FILE- In the Aug. 26, 2016 file photo, Martin Batalla Vidal, who was born in Mexico, poses for a photo in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, immigration groups have asked a federal judge to let them challenge President Donald Trump's planned phase out of a program shielding young immigrants from deportation by piggybacking their lawsuit to one brought by Vidal in 2016. Vidal, who was brought to the U.S. by his parents when he was 7, is now 26. Claudia Torrens, File AP Photo