Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, chant slogans and holds signs while joining a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, but with a six-month delay, according to two people familiar with the decision-making. Richard Vogel AP Photo
National Politics

Trump's decision on young immigrants could begin GOP battle

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

September 05, 2017 3:40 AM

WASHINGTON

Potential battles may lie ahead for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the wake of his decision on whether to keep the program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Some Republicans want to maintain the program while others want it ended. Waiting for the president's decision are those who came to the U.S. illegally as children and in some cases have no memories of their native countries.

Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but with a six-month delay. Congress could use that extra time to pass legislation that would address the status of the so-called Dreamers.

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address the DACA program at a Tuesday morning briefing.

