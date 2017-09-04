National Politics

Milton man appointed to vacant seat in Vermont House

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:42 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Milton man has been appointed to a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.

The appointment of Republican Chris Mattos to fill a Chittenden County seat was announced Friday by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Mattos will fill the seat that was vacated with the resignation of Republican Rep. Ron Hubert.

Scott says he feels Mattos will serve his community e well.

Mattos, a senior financial specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a real estate agent, is a life-long Milton resident with a background in financial services and business planning.

He says he's looks forward to working on economic development and other issues in the Legislature.

