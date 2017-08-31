National Politics

Police identify bank robbery suspect in Portland

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 10:41 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Police have identified a bank robbery suspect shot by officers Wednesday in northeast Portland.

Portland police say 31-year-old Jesse Lee Brockner was released from a hospital and on Thursday was lodged in Multnomah County Jail.

Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Chris Burley says Brockner led police on a chase in a stolen SUV after he is suspected of robbing banks in Yamhill and Washington counties.

Burley says Officer David Staab shot Brockner after he crashed the Chevrolet Blazer then refused to obey police's orders to get out of the vehicle.

Witnesses say it appeared Brockner had been shot in the shoulder.

Staab has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice.

Authorities are investigating.

