April 22, 2017 11:29 AM

Police: Man shot after telling LA officers he'd kill them

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police say a man was shot multiple times after threatening to kill officers.

Officer Sal Ramirez with the Los Angeles Police Department says officers were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun in the North Hills area of the city on Saturday.

When officers arrived, Ramirez says the man said he had a gun and was going to kill them.

At least one officer shot Ramirez, who was hit in the torso several times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

