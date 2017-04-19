Carney hears input on bill legalizing recreational marijuana

Dozens of people turned out for a discussion with Gov. John Carney about a bill that would legalize the recreational use and sale of marijuana.
The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2oWTIW7 ) supporters of the measure far outweighed opponents at the meeting in Wilmington on Wednesday.
The governor has voiced opposition to the bill but said he wanted to hear from all sides.
Advocates told him the bill would open up a new industry and create jobs. They also called it a social justice issue, saying the legislation would end the arrests of people for low-level drug crimes and save the state money on law enforcement.
Opponents argued it could lead to greater levels of addiction and spur the black market.
Delaware has already legalized medical marijuana and decriminalized the possession of cannabis.
