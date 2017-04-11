National Politics

April 11, 2017 12:09 AM

Vermont considers making single-use bathrooms gender-free

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A proposal to label all of Vermont's public, single-use bathrooms gender-free will be evaluated during a marathon testimony session.

The House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs will hear from a variety of stakeholders on the bill Tuesday afternoon, from the American Civil Liberties Union to directors of LGBTQ advocacy groups and the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

Vermont's bill is based on a 2016 California law that became effective in March and uses similar language and requirements to the Vermont bill.

