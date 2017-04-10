Trump security adviser urges Russia to rethink Syria support

2:49 10th Annual Community Egg Hunt Pause

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

0:38 Saint Stephen's girls lacrosse wins district title

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

0:27 Firefighters capture rhino iguana in Miami-Dade

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator