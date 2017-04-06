Showdown at hand over Trump's Supreme Court nominee

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer Pause

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

1:49 Coastal Orthopedics officials believe Lakewood Ranch is embarking on a dramatic growth spurt

0:55 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Manatee Players

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation