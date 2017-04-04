Medicaid, immigration advocates at N. Carolina legislature

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County Pause

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths

1:52 You can love more than one thing, Tim Tebow says

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids