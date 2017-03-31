The Latest: Holtz attacks Evers over achievement gap

The Latest on state superintendent debate (all times local):
8 p.m.
Lowell Holtz is focusing his final argument in the state superintendent race to argue that incumbent Tony Evers is to blame for the state's achievement gap and hasn't done enough to narrow it.
Holtz used his closing statement in Friday's debate to say the state is "failing way too many kids." He says, "We have to do better."
Evers says he is an optimist and there have been improvements during his eight years leading the state Department of Public Instruction. He says many of the problems are societal and not his fault.
He says there have been significant improvements in decreasing the numbers of suspensions, increasing students going into career and technical education and helping turn around struggling schools.
The election is Tuesday.
___
7:45 p.m.
State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz says attacks made against him during the race have been "extremely tough" for his wife and children to take.
Holtz made the comment during a debate Friday with incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers. Each candidate got a chance to ask a question to one another. Holtz asked about the achievement gap and Evers asked how his family has been doing during the campaign.
Holtz says "half truths" and "innuendos" have been "extremely tough" for his family. Holtz says, "It's unfortunate that's what happens in politics today." He also says, "I've been doing this for 30 years. I've been a cop. I'm used to taking a hit or two. It's really tough on the kids."
The election is Tuesday.
___
7:30 p.m.
State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz says incumbent Tony Evers has failed to close the achievement gap in Wisconsin.
Holtz and Evers were asked about the issue during a debate Friday that comes four days before the election to lead Wisconsin schools.
Holtz says the key to closing the achievement gap is making schools safe for all students.
Evers calls the achievement gap a "critical issue" for the state. He says there has been some success during his eight years as superintendent, but there have also been difficulties.
Evers says the issue has to be solved locally without state or federal interference.
___
7:20 p.m.
State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz says there was nothing illegal about his emailing with his wife about campaign issues while he was working as Whitnall superintendent.
Holtz was asked about the emails Friday during a debate with incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers.
Holtz sent numerous emails to his wife from his school account discussing the race, strategy and his platform. Holts says he would work for a couple hours, then email his wife to "chat." He says "I like talking to my wife."
Holtz says there was nothing illegal about it.
Evers says he believes it was an inappropriate use of the district's internet server.
A liberal group has asked two district attorneys to investigate.
___
7:15 p.m.
State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz says he has no interest in taking over the five largest Wisconsin school districts, even though a former candidate says he discussed that with him.
Holtz was asked in Friday's candidate debate about a document he discussed with a former candidate that included a reference to dissolving school boards in the districts and possibly turning them into private voucher schools.
Holtz says it is a "blatant lie" to say he drafted the document, but he won't say who did. Holtz says, "I am not someone who is going to take over schools, that's the last thing I would do."
Holtz's challenger is incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers. He says it's an issue voters will have to weigh.
___
7:40 a.m.
Incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz will meet for a live debate being televised statewide just before the election for state superintendent.
Friday night's debate in Madison is being broadcast on Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. It marks the third joint appearance by Evers and Holtz this week and comes after a testy exchange at a forum in Milwaukee.
Evers has been attacking Holtz over his discussion with an ousted candidate in the race about an alleged job offer and takeover of the state's largest districts. Holtz has tried to downplay his role in the discussion with former candidate John Humphries, who was defeated in the primary.
Evers is seeking a third term. Holtz is a former superintendent in Whitnall and Beloit.
Comments