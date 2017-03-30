Paiva Weed formally resigning from Rhode Island Senate

Former Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is resigning from her Senate seat, triggering an election in her district later this year.
Weed, a Newport Democrat, announced that Thursday's Senate session would be her last. The resignation takes effect Friday.
A special election will be held on Aug. 22. If there's more than one candidate from either party, there'll be a primary on July 18.
Paiva Weed is leaving to take a job leading the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, starting in May.
Weed resigned as the Senate president last week. She was replaced in that role by North Providence Democrat Dominick Ruggerio.
Three Newport Democrats have announced their intention to run for the Newport County seat Weed has held since 1993. It includes Jamestown and part of Newport.
