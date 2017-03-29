Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area 'dreamer'

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

4:15 Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

3:32 Public can see 'inside' Colin the Colon at Manatee Memorial Hospital

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk