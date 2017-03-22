Providence mayor declares support for immigrant community

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil Pause

3:07 Ted Cruz asks Gorsuch the ‘ultimate’ question about ‘life, the universe, and everything’

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

6:14 Manatee Community Action Agency Head Start program

0:39 Lakewood Ranch track and field's Sophia Falco progresses after state-championship season

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes