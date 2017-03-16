Murder case of ex-Tucson Fire captain now in hands of a jury

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

0:25 Manatee boys weightlifting receives third straight district trophy

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

0:47 Manatee County hopes some cats find luck this St. Patrick's Day

0:41 Bank security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect (Graphic Content)

1:13 Manatee County residents upset after commission approves Mosaic's request

0:54 Family Wanted: Five Kansas siblings want to stay together

0:13 Judge: 'You’re still his wife with these charges?'

0:14 Scary Boston tractor-trailer spin-out caught on camera during snow storm