Lawmakers finish work on university governing boards bill

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area Pause

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life."

1:15 Buddhist Nun Gen Kelsang Demo explains benefits of Buddhism

0:47 Manatee County hopes some cats find luck this St. Patrick's Day

1:47 Fans of the Game: Olivia Lent and Chad Ford

0:41 Bank security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect (Graphic Content)

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look