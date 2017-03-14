Officers shoot, kill armed man in Westminster

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:38 'I want my whole damn dollar'

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver

0:54 Family Wanted: Five Kansas siblings want to stay together

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:15 Calle Ocho Festival in Miami hosts croqueta-eating contest