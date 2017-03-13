US attorney from Maine is out of a job

The U.S. attorney for Maine, Thomas Delahanty II, is out of a job.
Delahanty is among 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama who were told to tender their resignations.
Delahanty was out of the office when Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Friday and he will be cleaning out his desk instead of prosecuting cases upon his return. Officials announced in Delahanty's absence Monday that his first assistant, Richard Murphy, will serve as acting U.S. attorney in Maine.
Delahanty has been through this before, but it wasn't this abrupt. He was appointed by Democratic President Jimmy Carter to serve as U.S. attorney after George Mitchell was appointed to the judiciary. Delahanty later served as a Superior Court judge in Maine.
