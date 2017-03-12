Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in Trump's orbit

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017 Pause

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:00 Guys Expo combined fun Saturday with trip to doctor

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

2:09 Trump and team descend on CPAC