New administration seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk Pause

1:12 Faces of LECOM Park: Sara Hardy

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store