The Latest: New Nevada Supreme Court justice gets sworn in

The Latest on the newest member of the Nevada Supreme Court (all times local):
5 p.m.
The newest member of Nevada's highest court is being heralded as a careful and thoughtful judge who proved a dynamic force on lower judicial benches.
Lidia Stiglich was sworn in as a state Supreme Court justice Thursday. She has been on the job since early January after Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed her at the end of last year.
The governor, a former judge himself, says the humbling opportunity to appoint a member of the Nevada Supreme Court is one of the greatest honors of his career.
Her former colleagues call Stiglich an even-handed arbiter constantly seeking to fairly administer justice.
Stiglich says the law ultimately belongs to the people of Nevada and she will strive to always embrace public trust.
___
10:35 a.m.
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich is finally having her formal swearing-in.
The former state court judge in Reno has been doing the job since Jan. 2.
But her investiture ceremony, originally scheduled Jan. 9, was postponed due to storms and flooding in northern Nevada.
On Thursday, the court marks her arrival with a ceremony at the Nevada State Library and Archives, and a reception at the Supreme Court building in Carson City.
Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Stiglich to fill the remaining two years of former Justice Nancy Saitta's term. Saitta resigned last August from the seven-member court.
Stiglich had served since 2012 on the Washoe County District Court, where she co-founded a youthful offender drug program.
She also taught at the National Judicial College and the University of Nevada, Reno.
