New Mexico governor vetoes more sick days for teachers

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has voted a bill that would have increased the number of sick days that public school teachers can take without impacting their job performance evaluations.
Vetoing the bill Thursday, the Republican governor said the bill threatened to reverse recent reductions in teacher absentee rates and increase the use of substitutes in classrooms.
The bill would have allowed teachers to take up to 10 days of sick leave without impacting their attendance record, while deferring to local school boards. Currently the possible consequence of taking more than three sick days is a reduction of the score on a teacher's evaluation. Education unions say that prevents teachers from using leave they have earned and may need.
Martinez says the changes would increase costs and hurt academics.
