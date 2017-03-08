House committee to vote on continuing DC school vouchers

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

1:35 Bradenton's Giana Bisceglia sings the national anthem

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

0:54 Manatee commissioners debate county administrator decision

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.