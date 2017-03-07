The Latest: Colorado wildfire kills scores of cattle

The Latest on a wildfire burning in northeastern Colorado (all times local):
5:20 p.m.
Northeastern Colorado ranchers say a wind-driven grass fire has killed scores of cattle.
Kyle McConnell told KCNC-TV on Tuesday that he he lost 185 head of cattle in the fire, which also destroyed five homes.
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association says other ranchers lost livestock but no numbers were immediately available.
The association appealed for donations of hay, feed and fencing supplies and help with trucking.
The group says the fire has also destroyed agricultural equipment.
The fire, which started Monday, was burning on more than 45 square miles and is 50 percent contained.
___
3 p.m.
A grass fire being fueled by gusty winds in northeastern Colorado has destroyed five homes in two counties.
The Logan County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday that 15 outbuildings have also burned but that the extent of damage to livestock in Logan and neighboring Phillips County isn't known yet.
The fire, which started Monday, was burning on more than 45 square miles and is 50 percent contained.
Firefighters from over a dozen departments from the region as well as from the Denver area are fighting the fire.
No serious injuries have been reported.
_____
10:45 a.m.
A grass fire burning in northeastern Colorado has destroyed four homes and damaged multiple other homes and outbuildings in two counties.
The Logan County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday that three of the homes lost were in Logan County, where the fire started Monday, and the other was in Phillips County.
The fire was burning on more than 45 square miles and is 50 percent contained.
Aircraft can't fight the fire from above because of continued strong winds. However, a spokeswoman for the emergency office, Marilee Johnson, says farmers have been helping to fight the fire by using their equipment to dig ditches and turning on irrigation systems.
_____
7:55 a.m.
Firefighters have lost some ground against a grass fire burning on the plains of northeastern Colorado.
The fire in rural Logan County was considered 90 percent contained on Monday evening but managers have revised that figure to 50 percent after some flare ups.
The fire has burned more than 45 square miles and destroyed three homes.
An unknown number of nearby residents have been warned to be ready to evacuate if the fire spreads toward them. The warnings were sent to 900 telephone numbers.
Three schools were evacuated because of the fire on Monday but no one took advantage of a Red Cross shelter set up for potential evacuees.
