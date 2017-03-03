The Latest: House panel OKs solitary confinement bill

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible Pause

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:49 Mote internships create newfound love for octopus

0:54 Alligator carrying a big fish across a golf course caught on camera

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

0:23 Clint Hurdle analyzes Drew Hutchison's dominant relief outing for Pirates

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

1:08 Lifelong Pirates fan makes spring training pilgrimage for second straight year