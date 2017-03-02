Family upset at early release of Connecticut murderer

David Weinberg, 58, convicted in 1988 and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of Joyce Stochmal, 19, in 1984, was ordered released from prison Thursday, March 2, 2017, in waterbury, Conn., after an unusual hearing before Waterbury Superior Court Judge Roland D. Fasano. This case was the subject of investigation by the Connecticut Innocence Project. The Connecticut Innocence Project uncovered issues that it says raises doubts about Weinberg's conviction. Innocence Project lawyers and Waterbury State's Attorney Maureen Platt reached an agreement to modify Weinberg's sentence to time served.
Connecticut Innocence Project Lawyer Darcy McGraw, right, holds onto her client, David Weinberg's, arm while members of the Stochmal family read emotional statements about the murder of their sister Joyce, during a re-sentencing hearing Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Waterbury Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn.
Marianne Stochmal Heffernan reads a emotional letter she wrote about what it means to have David Weinberg, the man convicted of murdering her sister, go free at a hearing Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Waterbury Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Her husband stands next to her.
Paul Stochmal, Joyce Stochmal's older brother, reads a letter about what it means to have David Weinberg, the man convicted of murdering her sister, go free at a hearing Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Waterbury Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn.
Joe Stochmal, one of Joyce Stochmal's younger bothers speaks Thursday, March 2, 2017, at a hearing at Waterbury Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., about his sister and what it means to have David Weinberg, the man convicted of murdering her sister, go free.
Maureen Platt, Waterbury State's Attorney, speaks Thursday, march 2, 2017, at hearing held at Waterbury Superior Court, in Waterbury, Conn., before David Weinberg, 58, convicted in 1988 and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of Joyce Stochmal, 19, in 1984, was ordered released from prison. The Connecticut Innocence Project uncovered issues that it says raises doubts about Weinberg's conviction. Innocence Project lawyers and Maureen Platt reached an agreement to modify Weinberg's sentence to time served.
David Weinberg signs papers before being ordered released from prison Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Waterbury, Conn., before Waterbury Superior Court Judge Roland D. Fasano.
