Christie nominates ally to Port Authority board

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has nominated a political ally whose name came up at the George Washington Bridge lane closure trial to serve on the board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Republican state Sen. Kevin O'Toole was not accused of playing a role in the scheme, which prosecutors say was aimed at punishing the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie's re-election. But he had issued a statement critical of the town's access lanes to the bridge, which the agency oversees.
O'Toole would fill a vacancy left by former Bergen County Executive William Schuber.
O'Toole must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Comments