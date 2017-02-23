National Politics

February 23, 2017 3:18 AM

Body found on Portsmouth beach ID'd as retired professor

The Associated Press
PORTSMOUTH, R.I.

State officials have identified the body of a retired Naval commander who was found in the water at a Portsmouth beach.

The state Department of Environmental Management says the body of 77-year-old Ronald Atkins was found on Wednesday morning at Teddy's Beach.

Officials say they believe Atkins, who was wearing a wetsuit, had been kayaking. A kayak was found a short distance away.

The state medical examiner's office has taken custody of the body. Foul play is not suspected.

The Providence Journal reports Atkins was a former director of residential life at Salve Regina University in Newport. He was awarded the Salve Regina Mission Award after retiring in 2010.

