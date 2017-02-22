Utah lawmaker's resolution reaffirms push for public lands

Days after a blistered outdoor recreation industry yanked a lucrative expo from Utah to protest the state's public lands policy, Utah lawmakers are working on a resolution that reaffirms their push to gain control of public lands from the U.S. government.
The resolution was originally scheduled for a Wednesday hearing but Orem Republican Rep. Keven Stratton, who sponsors the legislation, said he's working on an amendment and expects his bill will be debated Friday.
The resolution stipulates that if Congress or the White House do not make major moves to begin handing over control of public lands to Utah by December, the state should appeal directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Stratton says the amendment he's working on would make it clear that the decision to file a lawsuit ultimately rests with the attorney general's office.
