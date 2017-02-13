Police: Carjacking victim also wounded in police shooting

Albuquerque police say officers accidentally shot the victim of an attempted carjacking as they aimed for the armed man who was trying to steal her vehicle.
Officer Simon Drobik said during a news conference Monday that three officers opened fire during Friday's shooting, striking the victim once. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Lee Brandenburg, was hit multiple times in the legs.
Both are recovering, and Drobik said Brandenburg would face charges of attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault once he's released from the hospital.
Drobik said the events unfolded quickly and the officers felt they needed to take action to stop Brandenburg. He said the shooting remains under investigation.
At the time of the shooting, Brandenburg was wanted on felony warrants. Authorities said he had been arrested several times last year.
