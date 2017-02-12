Activists pushing for end to Massachusetts sub-minimum wage

Activists are planning to rally at the Massachusetts Statehouse to call for an end to the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.
The rally was originally scheduled for Monday but has been changed to Thursday due to the snowstorm.
Raise Up Massachusetts is pushing a bill to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021. The bill would also increase the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers over eight years until it equals the regular minimum wage.
They say that would bring Massachusetts in line with eight other states that have eliminated the sub-minimum wage.
Activists say Massachusetts has the largest gap of any state between its $11-per-hour minimum wage and its sub-minimum wage for tipped workers of $3.75 per hour.
Critics say the increase would raise prices and cost jobs.
