Utah lawmaker pushes for automatic voter registration

House lawmakers have voted to hold off on moving forward with a proposal that would automatically register someone to vote when they sign up for a driver's license.
Lawmakers decided during a committee meeting Wednesday that they need to work out some logistical concerns surrounding residency changes.
Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Stephen Handy says the proposal is aimed at improving Utah's low voter turnout rate. He says many people already think they are automatically registered to vote when they sign up for a driver's license.
Utah currently has an opt-in program, in which a person can choose to register to vote when they're getting a driver's license.
Only a few other states have passed similar legislation, including California and Oregon.
