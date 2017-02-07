Juror pay emergency funding sought by New Mexico judiciary

The New Mexico judiciary will ask the governor and a state finance board to approve emergency funding for jury trials and to avoid furloughs of workers at the state Supreme Court, the board said Tuesday.
Chief Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels, who heads the state's judiciary branch, has warned lawmakers that funding to compensate jurors and interpreters will run out March 1 without extra funding.
Failure to approve it could lead to criminal cases being dismissed because of constitutional guarantees to a speedy trial, he has said. A Supreme Court justice is scheduled to represent the judiciary at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
The Democrat-controlled state Senate postponed consideration of a House-approved bill to provide nearly $600,000 to ensure jury trials can continue through early April, leaving the matter to the executive board instead.
The bill also allocates $83,000 to avoid nine unpaid staff furlough days for high court employees.
Those provisions are scheduled for consideration Wednesday at the New Mexico Board of Finance, the board said on its website Tuesday.
It controls $2.7 million in emergency fund balances that can be used at its discretion on government services or capital projects. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is the president of the seven-member board.
Martinez, a Republican, vetoed emergency court funding last week in a separate bill, saying the Legislature failed to search for ways for the courts to operate more efficiently.
The proposed emergency judiciary funding would ensure jurors are paid while lawmakers seek a longer-term solution to the budget crisis in the judiciary.
Hourly pay for jurors recently was reduced to $6.25 from $6.75 to save money during the fiscal year that ends in June.
Travel reimbursements for interpreters and jurors were scaled back to 29 cents a mile from 45 cents per mile.
Those measures are expected to save about $600,000, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
New Mexico reduced spending by the judiciary 3 percent during a special legislative session in October as the state grappled with plunging tax revenues linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas sectors and the state's tepid economy.
Funding for New Mexico's judiciary dropped following the recession that took hold in 2008.
The branch's funding increased 20 percent during the 2012-2016 fiscal years.
