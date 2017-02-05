Delegation says review won't affect F-35s coming to Vermont

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:35 Formula 2 Powerboat Division 2 Race

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:17 Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ends with fireworks

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

0:43 Lee Daniel breaks down win at Bradenton Area River Regatta