February 2, 2017 8:28 PM

Big Dollars: A glance at funds for ballot measure committees

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Campaign committees raised a record $466 million to influence proposals on the 2016 ballot in California. A list of the most expensive campaigns:

—Proposition 61, which failed but aimed to influence drug costs: $19.1 raised by supporters, $109.1 million raised by opponents

—Proposition 56, which passed, creating a new cigarette tax: $35.5 million raised by supporters, $71 million raised by opponents

—Proposition 52, which passed and aims to help fund Medi-Cal through a fee on hospitals: $60.3 million raised by supporters, $3.9 million raised by opponents

—Proposition 55, which passed, extending current income tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents: $58.7 million raised by supporters, nothing raised by opponents

—Proposition 53, which failed but would have required voter approval for revenue bonds of $2 billion or more: $6 million raised by supporters, $22 million raised by opponents

