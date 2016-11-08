National Politics

November 8, 2016 7:03 PM

Preliminary exit poll data: economy foremost views

The Associated Press
Early results of exit polling show the economy weighed heavily on the minds of Georgia voters Tuesday, with terrorism, immigration and foreign policy issues trailing well behind. Here's a look at some voters' views, according to preliminary results of exit polling conducted in Georgia for The Associated Press and the television networks:

WHAT ISSUES MATTERED

Roughly five in 10 voters — split almost evenly between backers of Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump — said the economy was the most important issue confronting the country. Terrorism, immigration and foreign policy took a backseat in many voters' minds. But of those who said immigration was the key issue, more than 7 in 10 voted for Trump. As for those who identified foreign policy as the key issue, more than 6 in 10 cast ballots for Clinton. Those who saw terrorism as the biggest concern were roughly split between the two top contenders.

WHAT DO VOTERS WANT IN A PRESIDENT?

Making change happen was foremost on voters' minds, far outweighing experience, good judgment and a president who "cares." Four in 10 voters in Georgia said the ability to bring about needed change was the top quality. Of that group, more than 8 in 10 cast ballots for Trump.

For the roughly 2 in 10 who said the most important quality was the right experience, nearly 9 in 10 sided with Clinton. Another group roughly the same size said good judgment was key, with nearly half of those siding with Clinton. Lastly, voters who saw a president who cares "about people like me" as most important went nearly 7 in 10 for Clinton.

WHO VOTED FOR WHO?

Of the 6 in 10 voters who said they were white, nearly three-quarters voted for Trump. Of the third of voters identifying as black, about nine in 10 cast ballots for Clinton. Youth heavily favored Clinton, with more than 6 in 10 of the 18-to-29 year olds voting for the Democrat. Older groups were more evenly divided though among voters 65 and older, more than 6 in 10 cast ballots for Trump. Among college graduates, about half voted for Clinton, while about half of those who said they had no college degree went for Trump.

