National Politics

November 7, 2016 10:53 PM

Arizona sheriff charged with crime awaits political fate

By JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
PHOENIX

Sheriff Joe Arpaio is awaiting his political fate, hoping a criminal charge weeks before Election Day doesn't upend his chances for a seventh term.

The sheriff of metro Phoenix is facing his toughest bid for re-election in 20 years Tuesday against retired Phoenix police Sgt. Paul Penzone.

Arpaio has experienced his worst legal defeats over the last four years, including a criminal contempt-of-court charge for defying a court order that barred his immigration patrols.

He represents the last vestige of a decade-old political movement in Arizona that called for local police to crack down on illegal immigration.

His popularity has waned over the past few elections, but a devoted base of supporters and impressive campaign fundraising have helped him pull out wins.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski grab Breitbart reporter's arm

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos