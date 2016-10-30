Pence tries to boost Indiana GOP candidate for governor

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Mike Pence has made a home-state stop and substantially altered the campaign speech he gives around the country to boost the Republican vying to replace him as Indiana governor.
Pence says Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb helped him take Indiana "from good to great" with "common sense conservative reforms" including deep tax cuts.
Holcomb is in a tight race with Democrat John Gregg.
Addressing a sweaty rally in a high school basketball gym Sunday night in Jeffersonville, Pence said Gregg would "lead Indiana right back into the same ditch" that he and Holcomb had been digging out of for years.
Holcomb was named the GOP nominee after Pence became Donald Trump's running mate. Gregg is a former state House speaker who lost to Pence in 2012.
Comments