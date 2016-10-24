Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on immigration

0:57 Drone captures chemical plume over Atchison, Kansas Pause

3:36 Son former NFL player Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:24 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

2:10 Mana-Con Convention attracts lovers of comics, video games and anime to downtown Bradenton.

0:59 Braden River regroups to rout Palmetto

0:37 Manatee QB A.J. Colagiovanni discusses throwing six TDs in Friday's win

1:12 Manatee County college football viewing guide to Week 8

1:52 Manatee County redevelopment and economic opportunity director gets to work

2:34 Bucs at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin