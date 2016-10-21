GOP's Greitens will 'absolutely' accept outcome of election

Republican candidate for Missouri governor Eric Greitens will accept the outcome of the election despite GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's refusal to say he'll do the same.
Greitens' campaign manager, Austin Chambers, told The Associated Press at a Jefferson City campaign event Friday that the gubernatorial candidate "absolutely" will accept the Nov. 8 election results.
Greitens is facing Democratic candidate Attorney General Chris Koster in what's been a hotly contested race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Trump has raised the issue of a "rigged" presidential election and refused to say during Wednesday's debate if he would accept the results if he loses.
