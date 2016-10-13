National Politics

October 13, 2016 8:58 AM

Republican Thune, Democrat Williams to meet in Senate debate

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune is meeting Democratic challenger Jay Williams for the first debate in their race.

The debate is Thursday evening on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Williams, a Yankton businessman, is running a longshot campaign while Thune seeks a third term.

Thune has a staggering cash advantage, with nearly $12.5 million in the bank compared to Williams' roughly $24,000.

Williams says he's running because he feels lawmakers are ignoring the consequences of climate change and rigging the economic system to benefit the wealthy.

Thune, the Senate's third-ranking Republican, ran unopposed six years ago.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski grab Breitbart reporter's arm

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos