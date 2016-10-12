Alaska Senate candidates poised to debate fisheries issues

1:17 High school football Week 8 preview - IMG Academy at West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy Pause

1:16 Manatee football coach John Booth likes productivity of his versatile offense

2:10 New nationally-based walking program debuts at the Windsor of Bradenton

0:55 Inside a flooded home in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

2:00 Better be quick in this Bellingham, Wash. restaurant's creepy clown bathroom

0:51 S.C. Gov. Haley thanks deaf interpreter for being a "rock star" during Hurricane Matthew

0:28 Giant jumping rat baby born at Chester Zoo in England

0:56 Manatee volleyball struggles to pass in loss to Riverview

1:12 Mother of three on support from local community

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home