New challenges in Syria as militants weaponized drones

0:56 Manatee volleyball struggles to pass in loss to Riverview Pause

1:12 Mother of three on support from local community

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:20 Watch as playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath

1:04 FDOT looks to add roundabouts to U.S. 41 corridor

1:51 Department of Health in Manatee gives update on Zika in the county

0:46 Manatee County names director of redevelopment and economic opportunity

0:10 Fire department rescues kitten from vent

2:48 Debate did little to help Donald Trump, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says

0:43 South Carolina docks take beating from Hurricane Matthew.