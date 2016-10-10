Trump's 'you'd be in jail' debate jab at Clinton condemned

2:26 Manatee NAACP examines Bradenton PD traffic citation statistics Pause

0:38 Symphony of sound at Robinson Preserve

0:35 Traffic accident on Manatee Avenue West

0:44 Annual car, motorcycle show raises money for Flight to North Pole

0:59 Saint Stephen's uses big plays to beat Out-of-Door Academy

1:32 Donald Trump apologizes for lewd comments about women

1:26 Following Hurricane Matthew along the U.S. Southeast

0:55 Mother of three on being homeless and getting aid from Bradenton police

1:30 Buchanan, Schneider face off in 16th Congressional District debate

0:31 Flooding from Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine, Fla.