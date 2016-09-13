The Latest: Rochester cites positive campaign in House race

The Latest on Delaware's primary elections for federal, state and local offices (all times local):
10:45 p.m.
Lisa Blunt Rochester is attributing her victory in a crowded Democratic primary for U.S. House to running a positive campaign and listening to voters up and down the state.
The former state labor secretary says, "People were looking for positive problem solvers, and they felt the message we put out, and the campaign we ran, was positive."
Rochester said she plans to focus on jobs, the economy, and equal pay for equal work.
If elected in November, Rochester would find herself a freshman Democrat from one of the country's smallest states in what likely will be a Republican-led House, but she says she is looking forward to working with Republicans in Washington, as she has in Delaware.
---
10 p.m.
State Sen. Colin Bonini says Republicans have a chance to win the governor's office this fall in Delaware.
Bonini defeated retired state trooper Lacey Lafferty in Tuesday's GOP primary to face Democrat John Carney Jr.
Bonini says: "It is a change year, and folks are ready for change, and I think the Democrats quite frankly have not done a very good job."
He says his campaign focus is, "the economy, the economy, the economy, public schools and crime." Bonini adds that, "prosperity solves so many issues."
---
9:05 p.m.
Former Delaware Labor Secretary Lisa Blunt Rochester has defeated five challengers to win the Democratic primary for U.S. House.
Rochester is seeking to replace fellow Democrat John Carney Jr. as Delaware's sole representative in the House. Carney is giving up his seat to run for governor.
If she wins in November, Rochester would become the first black person and the first woman to represent Delaware in Congress.
She'll face Republican Hans Reigle, an aviation instructor and former Air Force pilot, in the general election.
---
8:50 p.m.
State Sen. Colin Bonini has won the Republican primary for governor in Delaware, advancing to face Democrat John Carney Jr. in November.
Bonini has earned a reputation as a fiscal hawk in the General Assembly, having railed against the size of state government and never voted for a budget on the Senate floor.
With Democrats far outnumbering Republicans in Delaware, Bonini has an uphill battle against Carney. Carney is a former two-term lieutenant governor who currently serves as Delaware's lone representative in the U.S. House.
---
1:45 p.m.
The Rev. Franklin Graham is urging Christians in Delaware to vote, saying their voices need to be heard because the moral walls of the country are crumbling.
Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham, addressed thousands of people at a prayer rally outside Legislative Hall on Tuesday as part of his 50-state Decision America Tour.
Graham told the faithful he has "zero hope" in the Democratic and Republican parties, and that the only hope for the nation is "Almighty God."
While not urging his listeners to vote for any particular candidate or party, Graham urged them to study the issues, pray, and cast their votes, even if they have to hold their noses.
Graham also urged Christians to get involved in politics at all levels and to run for public office.
---
11:45 a.m.
Parking lots at some voting precincts in Delaware are crowded Tuesday, but that isn't necessarily translating to long lines at the polls.
Under a bill passed by lawmakers in 2014, school districts in Delaware are required to schedule in-service days for teachers for the day of any primary election in which district schools will be used as polling places.
The result is that voters may find parking spots at some schools hard to come by.
State elections commissioner Elaine Manlove says police were called to direct traffic at John Dickinson High School in Wilmington on Tuesday because of parking issues.
---
3:45 a.m.
Results of some of Tuesday's primary elections could determine who takes office in January, notwithstanding November's general election.
With Democrats far outnumbering Republicans in Delaware, winners of Democratic primaries could have the numbers stacked in their favor heading into November.
Six Democrats are vying to replace John Carney Jr. as Delaware's sole representative in the U.S. House.
Carney is running for governor and will face the winner of Tuesday's GOP primary between state Sen. Colin Bonini and retired Trooper Lacey Lafferty.
The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor also has drawn six candidates.
Other contests to be decided Tuesday include Republican and Democratic primaries for insurance commissioner, New Castle County executive and General Assembly seats, and an eight-way Democratic primary for Wilmington mayor.
Comments