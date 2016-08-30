Buchanan, Schneider advance in U.S. House race

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan won the Republican primary Tuesday night and will face Democrat Jan Schneider in the Nov. 8 general election.
Buchanan, first elected to Congress in 2006, took 81 percent of the vote in the GOP primary in the 16th Congressional District compared to James Satcher’s 19 percent, with 124 of 163 precincts reporting. Schneider won 76 percent in the Democratic primary to Brent King’s 24 percent.
More than 80 percent of Manatee County Republicans voted for Buchanan compared to Satcher’s 19 percent; and Schneider won more than 76 percent of Democratic votes compared to King’s 23 percent. In Sarasota, Buchanan won 84 percent, and Schneider took 77 percent.
“I thank the voters in today’s primary,” Buchanan said in a statement. “I am humbled by their support for my agenda to end Washington dysfunction, grow the economy and keep Americans safe.”
Schneider hosted a post-primary event for Democratic candidates at Touch of Class Restaurant and Lounge, 5131 14th St. W. in Bradenton, where she said the next step in her political career isn’t “just about defeating Vern Buchanan but also Donald Trump.”
“We’re fighting for the interests of the people,” Schneider said. She hopes candidates “will run a polite, issue-oriented campaign.”
